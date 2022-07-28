Rumors: Mars in Gemini
We are headed into another series of watershed moments comparable to January 2020. I'm posting this subscriber content here, sans paywall. If you value this quality of writing, please support my work.
Dear Friend and Reader:
These days, I’ve been reading about the between-life regression work of the late Michael Newton (Journey of Souls and Destiny of Souls). His interest is not what happened to his clients in prior lifetimes, but rather what they experience between lifetimes during the “interval of possibility,” or what Tibetan sources call Bardo.
App…