Pavel Durov

Good evening,

Has anyone seen some cogent analysis of the Pavel Durov arrest? I spent a good part of the day with the charts for him being taken into custody, his birth chart (untimed, but noon works pretty good) and the chart for Telegram launching on the Apple App Store (untimed, but midnight works pretty good).

Without getting into the astrology, the incident chart I’m looking at does not reflect someone of his significance being arrested, nor does it correspond to the warning that such a thing would send to other owners of communications platforms. I’ve read a lot of the mainstream coverage and it’s not especially informative.

In the language of astrology, the 8 pm arrest chart is not radical. The chart does not give an image of the incident. There is no resemblance between the two things. I’ve done thousands of these news charts, and that’s rare. The chart does not need to present a solution to the riddle, but (for example) in a chart for a train crash, you can find the crash pretty easily.

If you’ve encountered salient analysis, please leave it in the comments. Have mercy: if it’s from an article please quote the paragraph you want me to focus on; if from a video, please give me a time stamp. I have about a day to get this right.

Your own thoughts and analysis welcome.

Thank you for your help. —efc