I’m in an ongoing discussion with some of my fellow Team Missing Virus presenters (those who concern themselves with what I call the missing virus), where I often take the position that we need to consider the spiritual and social angles that drove the 2020 crisis rather than just the political, corporate, medical and scientific.

Those things are figure; I suggest that for more information, we study the ground: the background, the environment, the not-usually-considered, and the invisible. To that end, I just sent out an article from June 2020 called Planet Waves Reader Experiences of the Lockdown.

With this group and others, I encourage a deeper look at the issue of what drives something like a pre-planned, staged pandemic. When I say that I am not talking about any individuals who were sick or who lost their lives, but what actually happened, and the whole movement of society that was based on many preexisting, well-rehearsed scenarios.

Underneath that all were emotional and spiritual factors.

Nothing says it like art. As a writer, I bow to art. This is from the series, "Social Distancing Aids" by Mike Jantzen. See more photos at desiznboom .

The Virus Issue Still Drives Massive Engagement

The virus issue still drives massive reader engagement and interest, though I’ve backed away from reporting on it.

I am grateful to my friends and collegues Mark and Sam Bailey, Christine Massey, Mike Stone, Mike Wallach, Mike Donio (there are a lot of Mikes around this scene), Mike Yeadon, Jeff Strahl and others for their competent reporting and for keeping focus on the issue.

These presenters should all be on my “recommended Substacks” list and if not, they are easy to find. If you’re looking for something or someone specific, ask in the comments.

They may not know it, but their ongong work the virus, virology and the medical angle gives me some freedom to consider other issues and to see the world with the wide aperture that I prefer. (As a photographer, most of my photos are created at f2.0, f2.8 or wider, depending on the lens.)

The Coronavirus Novel; Barefoot in Babylon

If you’re curious about my original reporting from the first days, starting in February 2020, I have that compiled in a page called The Coronavirus Novel.

These articles remain as published; you will see that through much of 2020 I am taking claims of SARS-CoV-2 at face value for the sake of discussion, while leading an investigative team in the background. It took me about 10 months to work out the rudiments of the missing virus problem, and another year to refine my understanding.

My most influential article from that era was They Were Barefoot in Babylon, which studied the response to the claim of “Hong Kong Flu” at the time of the Woodstock festival. The analysis in this article the heart of my idea that what we call “covid” was above all a phenomenon of the digital environment.

Just four months in, I had figured that much out.

