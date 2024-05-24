This is Bob, not the SUNY chancellor. Photo by William Claxton.

Here is video of me confronting SUNY Chancellor John King earlier this week

I have a new program for you; I might have skipped it, but it’s Bob Dylan’s birthday.

For today’s musical selections, I worked with Jeff Rosen, head of Special Rider Music in New York City. Jeff manages Bob’s creative property and a few other things, and is also the most most knowledgeable witness on matters of Dylan’s history and creative work. We are fairly steady pen pals, as he patiently answers my many questions, irons out my misunderstandings and tells me things I could never read in a book.

I sometimes send him photographs of a seemingly ordinary architectual feature he’s fond of, located on a building across the street from my apartment and office. I don’t know why but this little detail tells stories. If one comes to mind, please drop it into the comments.

Wall Street, Kingston, New York.

Tonight: Women Cover Bob Dylan Songs

A couple of months ago, prepping ahead for this program, I asked Jeff for a list of Bob songs covered by women, which he tapped into email off the top of his head; and that’s what you will get today on this rather lavish program on the occasion of Mr. Zimmerman’s 83rd birthday.

Tantra Studio is also special — I go through the history of the word “masturbation” and its inflections, and end up in the inner sanctum of Tantra were sex and sexuality are recognized and experienced as existential matters. I think this may be my best effort at explaining the concept of Tantra.

I’ll be Off Next Week

Please note, I’m planning to take next week’s program off (though I may have Tantra Studio concluding Masturbation Month).

Please Do Your Bit and Support the Program and Chiron Return

If you love me and love Planet Waves FM, please get a paid subscription or make a direct donation to Chiron Return. I’m speaking to the people who want to do this every week and then forget or don’t get around to it. Your support really matters (and donations are slow this time of year — it matters even more now).

For those without adequate financial resources to contribute this way, I value your engagement, sharing, comments and ideas. Thanks to everyone for making this program possible. It’s truly a collaboration, even though you’re not sitting here. Your listening makes it real; my voice reaches your ears.

with love,

— efc