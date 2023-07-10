The beginning of the end is near: The End of Covid video series starts Tuesday.
On July 11, The End of Covid video series begins. These videos offer a comprehensive survey of holistic health, terrain theory, and the scientific issues around germ theory.
The Planet Waves audience has always had a whole-system orientation on life. Most of my readers know that my approach to journalism, astrology and science is based on the holistic principle, and a homeopathic approach to nature.
Readers who value these qualities in my work will love The End of Covid, presented by Alec Zeck and The Way Forward.