On the eve of the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction, Planet Waves goes on tour of the issues of our moment: the astrology of the conjunction and why it matters; I respond to Charles Eisenstein and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., focusing on the issues of the 4th Industrial Revolution, sham politics and the missing virus; I read the chart of the Trump hush money trial; and I investigate the New York Times and its view on whether people can be happy in sexless, monogamous marriages. Trump chart video and chart are on the program’s page.