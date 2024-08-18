The Doctors Bailey in a recent photo from quite a while ago. We all went to high school together in Brooklyn, but they had the good sense to emigrate. I personally taught Sam Bailey how to speak in her perfect Kiwi accent. Photo courtesy of TMZ.

Good Morning from New York:

The other day a Substack post floated into my inbox sent by someone claiming to have personally written A Farewell to Virology by Mark Bailey — except that it wasn’t Mark Bailey. After reading the first paragraph, which was all I could stand, I threw the article on a scale, and it weighed 6,400 words.

“Farewell” (direct link here) is the ultimate scientific paper in that it addresses the flaws in the entire project of virology — a sham from the first experiment to the most recent. The problem is not any one virus; or any one claimed outbreak; or any one vaccine. The whole thing is buggered, and that’s what Mark’s paper demonstrates.

It’s a one-of-a-kind article (not a book, as the imposter author claimed) that will be studied in 50 years after virology has long bit the dust.

So so but but wait wait…that guy who wrote to me to clarify the one paragraph in which my work is referenced…wasn’t really the author? You mean that time when I worked with Mike Stone of ViroLIEgy.com over a weekend to pull quotes from newly-published the article, we were copying in the wrong author?

What about the fellow I know who’s a father of three, a husband and runs a business and a farm, and is therefore too busy to be a film buff, but who still recommends movies to me? Was that really him? Was Dostoevsky a director?

Oh no!

Randy demonstrates Proton Magic

And Then There’s Proton Magic (reminds me of that South Park episode… but so does everything)

Then there is the matter of Proton Magic, who has launched several volleys of ridiculous verbal assaults on the Baileys, and at FOIA master Christine Massey (that woman in Canada), even getting some attention.

Those of you who hang around the Missing Virus space have probably encountered Proton Magic’s comments and maybe his, her’s or its Substack. We have corresponded some over the years. He, she or it gave me the impression of being a twenty-something gender-bendy renegade lab technician working somewhere deep in Asia. Seemed to know lots and lots about the PCR and metagenomics, so that fit. (We here in the Missing Virus dimension were respectful of gender-neutrality with this person.)

But I’m always suspicious of people who conceal their name, and I’m always right.

It turns out this individual is a 70-something American psychiatrist who has worked for the pharmaceutical industry, and apparently still does. I.e., a paid shill.

Wanted to See Fan Wu Naked

While at one time they potentially made some sense, and were part of several high-level Missing Virus discussion threads, and even finessed a collaboration with one of our most respected investigators, Proton has gradually gone off the far side.

Last year, I read a series of Proton rants about wanting to publish nude centerfold photos of Fan Wu, the Chinese virologist and author of the phony “SARS-CoV-2” sequence MN908947. Such photos of him not being available, Proton twice posted a nude photo of me, yes, one produced by my studio (thankfully, from when I was about 25 pounds lighter).

And when I politely wrote to Proton and said hey do me a favor, take that down, it does not belong where you have it, he refused. Proton Magic is a psychiatrist. “You’re OK, they’re not,” as Hugh Drummond once wrote of them.

By the way, these people don’t hate the Baileys. They are merely envious.

Every Time I have a Big Hit…

In the health freedom space, I’m one of those writers who has a big hit about once a year. And when I do, and suddenly I’m world-famous for 15 more minutes, and a few more people subscribe. And then comments start to pop up on various videos and Substacks claiming that I’m a paid shill, a one-man psychological operation, and some kind of CIA this, that or the other.

People you may listen to and respect and think are geniuses have claimed this.

Were my dogs aware of this situation? I always want to know, which part of me is the psychological operation, exactly?

I’ve written about 2,000 daily, weekly and monthly horoscope columns…published in at least 40 different newspapers, magazines and major websites…presented selfsexuality workshops at poly, tantra and swing conferences up and down the East and West coasts…and have written about chemicals and mass poisoning incidents consistently since 1983. In fact, I really studied 20th Century Women Poets in grad school (a fact which was once said to be the creation of a focus group).

That’s a very complicated operation. It’s actually simpler for me to just be me. So when you read anything outrageous about anyone, I suggest calling them on the phone and asking them about it, or emailing them to check it out, or using what used to be known as common sense.

Digital Space is Disembodied

The internet is a disembodied space. Almost everyone here is drifting around in electronic plasma, wondering where their brain went, and quite a few are in shock from the experience of not having a body.

Anyone can present themselves as anything, or anyone, from anywhere — and some people will cheer along, making it seem real. Many are jealous of people who have managed to get something done despite all the distractions. Anyone can claim anyone else is anything else, and you don’t even need a deep fake to convince someone.

The internet is famous for its free-floating rage looking for a home. And it usually finds one, at least for a while. Digital technology, which filters out empathy, also conducts fear and anger better than any other emotions. Remember that when you’re online and feeling fearful or angry.

Despite these problems, I’ve met some truly beautiful people here, and have up-front honest relationships that have lasted many years — relationships which I will often guide into collaborations, and take into physical space. I may be the only internet celebrity you can meet for coffee, just like that.

So please, go outside and sniff the air, hug a tree, and give your dog a nibble for me.

And if you have a project idea, pitch me — gently.

With love,