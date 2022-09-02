Science Imposter 'Dr Poornima Wagh' Exposed :: New edition of Planet Waves FM is ready.
The new edition of Planet Waves FM is ready — Poornima Wagh, the counterfeit "scientist" who became a darling of the health freedom and covid truth movements.
Good evening!
Here is the new edition of the Planet Waves FM, covering Poornima Wagh pretending to be a virologist and immunologist, who became a cult hero of the covid truth and health freedom movements. In this edition, I play samples of my interview with her last Friday, and lis…