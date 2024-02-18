Good morning from Philadelphia

I’m here to report a discovery.

I’ve been reading a 1976 book called The Origins of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind. I’m doing this slowly, 10 pages a day, underlining and taking notes. I was just studying in the hotel lobby and had an epiphany.

It’s the one and only book of its author, Julian Jaynes (1920-1997), containing most of his life’s work (articles developing the theory appeared in academic journals). And it just occurred to me what is going on with not just the virus pushers but the elevation of the status of the virus to the level of a god, in the minds of most people; and the creation of new priestly class who pretend to stand for medical freedom.

Without going to deep into his theory, Jaynes is suggesting that early religion arose in the Mesolithic period with worshiping dead tribal leaders, whose voices were heard via imagination or hallucination in the minds of their subjects. This evolved into the religious worship of the gods, which he takes all the way through studying the specific language of Homer (such as the voice of Zeus talking to Odysseus and telling him what to do).

This is a brain-based theory (relying on archeological and by paleological) evidence in that he is pointing to a largely unused parallel language center in the right or non-dominant hemisphere. This has the capacity to hear and interpret language rather than to speak (this theory is based on studies of traumatic brain-inured people, and those with detached-from-realty hallucinations we call psychosis). You may be familiar with some of this.

Lanvi Nguyen.

In the dominant hemisphere, words can be formed, written and spoken to others. In the non-dominant hemisphere, they can only be read, heard and understood.

His idea is that 'the gods' were the imagined voices ‘heard’ in the non-dominant hemisphere, speaking to someone internally though as if coming from someone/somewhere else.

Jaynes is positing that what we think of truly self-reflexive, internally-subjective awareness (such as the idea that ‘I am aware that I’m doing this activity because I want to’), comes from the breakdown of this bicameral structure. (It was upon this structure he proposes that civilization as we think of it was built, long story there, but essentially it’s a control device — that inner voice says, Keep sharpening that flint! Keep farming! Keep building that pyramid!).

The ‘virus’ exists as a superego-like entity in the mind, demanding compliance with its moral dictates. Under its laws, its existence cannot be questioned.

To be self-aware, one takes over their whole brain and inhabits the region of the gods as their own. That is what we think of as personal autonomy.

True inner awareness and personal autonomy violates the dictates and the strictures of the hallucinated gods, who were internal/internalized voices that were seeming to speak through the unused language center in the non-dominant hemisphere — and could be heard as if right there in the room, or at some slight distance.

Jump ahead 12,000 years to ‘covid'. All of the behaviors of society make no sense from a rational, self-aware standpoint; nor do they make sense from the standpoint of valid, verified science. But they make perfect sense from a primitive religious standpoint. The places where that may take root still exist in the brain and in the mind.

’The virus’ is a hallucinated entity, imagined into existence (by modern conjuring — the computer!) It is adorned with magical powers. We are told that we must live our lives in subservience to it, or else risk angering it (and it’s attributed with the power to kill us if we disobey). All hail MN908947!*

*This was the first-ever digitally-conjured file claimed to be “SARS-CoV-II,” though no part of it was ever shown to match a virus, come from a virus, or cause a disease. It is merely a hypothetical, unverified computer model called an ‘in silico sequence’. Shutting down the world was based on this one computer file, created in China.

Photo by Eric Francis.

Many strange, scientifically/medically pointless rituals were created to propitiate this ‘god' (my personal favorite was one-way aisles in supermarkets). These included the sacrifice of animals and food, time-honored methods of honoring ‘the gods’, face-covering, as well as washing and purification rituals.

Such behaviors, while wholly unsupported by logic and reasoning (how does hand-washing protect the lungs?), perfectly fit a primitive religious model of consciousness. This is mostly on the terms of a seemingly external entity, granted magic powers, fully internalized and made ‘real’. But it’s not really there, if you look at the scientific data. It’s just bossing people around like a voice in their minds — with help from certain humans claiming divine powers for themselves, and pretending to speak for this entity.

Some say it’s malignant. Others say it’s benign. But they must agree that it exists.

The early priests of this religion where those sounding the warning (that being the most important responsibility of the primitive tribal leader, in the days of being eaten by tigers and bears). Hence, Fauci (the Jesuit) had instant respect — he was warning us of ‘imminent danger’. This internalized sense of danger holds over to the present time. Any respect he received was wholly dependent upon believing in the threat.

Those who sound the warning were and are held as leaders, and are immediately given respect as saviors. Here in the covid-o-lithic period, these early leaders screamed about a danger and thereby got everyone to comply — and venerate them.

We are now seeing their role taken over by this group of 'medical freedom' priests and gurus, who have adopted the same god as their predecessors — the virus. Hence, this notion that the virus is real, the virus is real — and yet they are all hallucinating, easily persuading many that this god-like entity is real.

They often talk of war, the enslavement of humanity, and assert that the only way to salvation is through them.

To one side of the mind, to some scant degree, they must honor the obvious (‘it’s as dangerous as the common cold virus’, which they remind us can be deadly). But to maintain power, they must assert that ‘our god is real’!! And to make their point, the original priestly class of the new religion shut down the churches of the old religion. Suddenly this gesture makes more sense.

Photo by Eric Francis.

Many people are still enthralled by this entity, for reasons that confound those who have determined that it was never proven to exist. Note that the virus is not supposed to be an article of faith; we have been told over and over that it was proven to exist by the scientific method. And that’s exactly where the proof is nonexistent.

Advocates of the virus draw their power from the preexisting belief in this imagined entity: it grants them authority and respect, and a connection to the majority population, and many are of course unwilling to let it go.

The bicameral mind has returned…and people lacking a true degree of subjective inner awareness are in essence ruled by it. They cannot give it up, and maintain shrines to it in various forms (even as they assert that it has no real power, it still must be there — like religious iconography). And they tend to listen to those who preach about it and affirm its ‘reality’.

Hence the fundamentally religious view that Only The Virus is Real.

Those who assert that this hallucinated god does not exist are the religious heretics of our day. Their message is, you are human, you have power, and you don’t need to be worshiping this voice, phantom or entity. Look at the evidence. Reason this through for yourself. But the phantom serves another purpose, which is to uphold pesonal identity.

And then there is the holy sacrament of the virus, the vaccine. Note that most of the alleged “anti-vaxers” are also virus pushers — who never call for a moratorium on the deadly vaccines they decry. They just whine so as not to offend their vaccine-loving, anti-vax audience.

The virus/missing virus division is the central drama of the moment. And it is a religious drama — a “last temptation.” In typical fashion, members of the Church of the Holy Corona put money in the basket to propitiate their angry god, who they blame for disrupting civilization. And the top leaders are given the honors and privileges of the pope.

Always, the virus must be worshiped as real. Unless you have checked the data and figured out that it’s not there. And maybe your idea of God is something better.

A Course in Miracles emphasizes in various places how dangerous it is to mess with people’s belief systems, and to challenge that which they think of as real. Teaching must come through example, dialog, and the gentle opening of awareness — not the demolition of the old. That instigates terror, which would be traveling backwards.

Comments welcome.

Shavua tov,

your faithful journalist,