The Wedge
Why in woke 2022 are we suddenly being confronted by another fictional "gay virus"? It's a political maneuver designed to split the left-meets-right anti-lockdown and health freedom movements.
My Substack content stream is usually separate from Planet Waves and Chiron Return. However, this article is part of tonight’s subscriber edition of Planet Waves that is being prepared for publication now; it will soon arrive with your horoscope and a new edition of Planet Waves TV. You may be a “free subscriber” to this page even if you’re a paid subsc…