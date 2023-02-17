Tonight on Planet Waves FM: Tales from the Secret History of Dioxin, and a Message to East Palestine
Dioxin historian Carol van Strum joins me as I take the history of dioxin back to the first known incident, at a BASF plant in WV in 1949. And: Was the movie "White Noise" predictive programming?
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