Tonight on Planet Waves FM :: The Gospel According to Darkness
Tonight's program considers the state of the world here at the edge of the Pluto in Capricorn era, as we embark on the Pluto in Aquarius era.
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Good evening from New York.
I have a new program for you — a Saturday edition. Next week’s will probably be Saturday as well.
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