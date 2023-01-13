New PWFM is Ready: Trauma Healing Coach Meredith Miller. Covid Closing Arguments. Vesta-Nessus Continued.
Planet Waves FM returns tonight with an interview trauma healing coach Meredith Miller. I offer my closing arguments on 'covid', and continue the Vesta-Nessus theme (and planets stationing direct).
Note to Readers: This mailing is from the nonprofit Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return. — efc
Dear Friend and Listener:
Planet Waves FM returns tonight, featuring a conversation with Meredith Miller, a trauma healing coach. The program usually posts well before its scheduled time of 10 pm ET, always in the same place. My conversation with M…