The Spaghetti Western known as 'covid'
Plus, a question for RFK Jr. about the possibility of an alien invasion during the next presidential administration; and how allegedly progressive ideas lead to more, worse sexual stereotypes.
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The 2020 American Drama ‘Covid 19’ was Shot in Italy
Dear Friend and Listener:
This week, Chiron Return (the nonprofit reporting team) published a major inve…