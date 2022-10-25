Vibe check: partial solar eclipse Tuesday morning
Insomnia? Agitated? Apprehensive? Tuesday at 6:48:34 am EDT is the New Moon and partial solar eclipse in Scorpio. The eclipse is exactly conjunct Venus and concentrates many other factors.
Note to Readers — Astrology takes preparation, time, effort and careful writing. Thank you to those who pay their fare through Planet Waves and/or Substack. Thank you for supporting what feeds you, and taking care of the less prominent writers on this platform. — efc