Welcome to my new Substack readers and listeners.
Good morning from New York. Welcome to the great many new arrivals from East Palestine and around the world. It's good to be here with you.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Welcome to the great many new readers and listeners who have arrived this week, including people from and around East Palestine, and by way of Terrain Theory podcast, Natural News, InfoWars and from advanced release of my first interview, with Dr. Sam Bailey. That goes up on her channel s…