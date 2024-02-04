What is your commitment to truth?
The first part of the program, covering the NoVo foundation funding the #MeToo movement in Kingston and elsewhere, is already posted.
The full program is ready. The last segment exposes the involvement of the NoVo Foundation and its many local groups in the 2018 #MeToo movement here in Kingston that was directed at one article.
This is a truly incredible study in how public opinion is shaped — with no basis in reality. NoVo is a billion-dollar foundation funded by Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway and Geico. All relevant articles and documents are with the program on its page.
Tonight, I’ll continue the discussion of Ivor Cummins honestly promising to lie, and the odd situation of Reiner Fuellmich (of the former Corona Investigative Committee), whom we are told is now standing trial. I also continue my riff on the nature of consciousness á la Julian Jaynes.
What is your commitment to truth?
Another voice in the no virus arena is Dr William Trebing (chiro). He wrote Goodbye Germ Theory back in 2000. My copy has so many sticky notes and highlights; it confirmed all my worst suspicions about the money motive of vaccines. I allowed my children to be vaccinated until the pressure from my pediatrician's office for the HPV vaccine for my 9 year old twin boys. I challenged the nurse by telling her not only were my 9 year olds not sexually active, but they didn't have a cervix. Their logic that taking the vaccine that young would protect future partners made as much sense as giving them the meningitis vaccine at around the same time because they would be required to have it before they went to college. Clearly the agenda is not about wellness.
Amy Goodman also freaked me out on the covid narrative. The other person I thought wouldn't go along with the narrative was Chris Hedges. I couldn't believe these two people that usually comment against the powers that be were going along with what was obviously a phony narrative.
Just gone done with the radio program regarding #MeToo. It makes total sense the source is corporate. I just finished Vivek Ramaswamy's book "Woke Inc." He convincingly shows that Woke ideology has been corporate funded from the beginning. It's not "Cultural Marxism" (a contradiction in terms anyway) as so many right wingers claim. #MeToo and Woke ideology are both tools for divide and rule as well as virtue signalling smokescreen to distract from what Big Business is up to.