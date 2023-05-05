What’s your price? Scorpio lunar eclipse wants you to sell out your values and principles cheap.
The conduct of many "holistic practitioners" led people to betray themselves, and to accept toxic, often deadly, medical treatment instead of taking a "do no harm" approach. This deserves a review.
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