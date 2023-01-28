Astrology, aspiring to truth, love and freedom
Aquarian High Council telepathic (audio/video) astrology retreat will be broadcast live Feb. 3-7, 2023. This letter connects to the schedule and registration details. I am a presenter and a panelist.
Dear Friend and Reader:
I'm thrilled to be a featured presenter at The Aquarian High Council - Astrology in the Age of Truth, Love & Freedom. This event is being presented at no cost; the organizers and the presenters are contributing our time and energy.
This summit will broadcast LIVE from February 3 through 7 and will bring together freedom-lovers see…