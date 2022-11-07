Attention Flat Earthers!
I am doing my best to sort out what this theory and movement are about. Please circulate this post and send over people who accept the idea and let's see what we learn. Thank you.
Dear Friends and Readers:
SEVERAL PEOPLE I CONSIDER OF HIGH INTELLIGENCE accept that the Earth is flat. As an astrologer, I can’t make that notion work out against the table of houses, sidereal time, right ascension, declination, longitude and latitude, eclipses, occultations, precessional movement, time zones, seasons, t…