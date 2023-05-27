Covid19 News — it's a wrap. We learned that there's never been a greater need for honest journalism.
We've published Covid19 News six or seven days a week since March 3, 2020. Numerous interns and staff editors have taken tours of duty, and learned news editing and fact verification.
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Note, Planet Waves FM is off this week.
Chiron Return, the nonprofit investigative team (in cooperation with the Planet Waves astrology website) began publishing Covid19 News on March 3, 2020 — back when the latest flu…