Chiron Return: Synopsis of 2022-2023
This article is a summation of the past 18 months of Chiron Return. Half of the funding for the journalism mentorship nonprofit now comes from subscribers to this this Substack.
Planet Waves FM is off tonight.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Chiron Return, the journalism nonprofit spun off of the Planet Waves website, found its voice and mission in the course of responding to the 2020 crisis.
Chiron Return is the sponsor of Planet Waves FM and many other journalism projects. We featured many A-List guests on the program, something that be…