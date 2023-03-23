Pfizer's former chief scientist Mike Yeadon: Why I don’t believe there ever was a 'covid' virus
Mike Yeadon, the molecular biologist and toxicologist, longtime leader of Pfizer's respiratory research division, explains why 'SARS-CoV-2' or a 'covid virus' never existed.
‘Lab leak’ or ‘natural origin’ claim the same thing — there was a virus. This conceals the ongoing debate over whether that’s really true. An internationally-respected research scientist explains the problem.
By Dr. Mike Yeadon
I’VE GROWN INCREASINGLY FRUSTRATED about the way debate is con…