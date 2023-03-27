EPA guidance from 2022 expressly prohibits open detonation, dump & burn operations
A June 7, 2022 guidance memo from the EPA declares that open detonation and open burning of chemicals must be an absolute last resort in an incident. EPA violated its own rules by allowing this.
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