Even The New York Times is calling for dioxin testing in East Palestine.
The newspaper most notorious for covering up dioxin — which went so far as to claim exposure is as safe as going on vacation and catching a few rays — is calling for dioxin testing in East Palestine
Editor’s Note — The New York Times has been horrid on the dioxin issue — going so far as to declare dioxin exposure as dangerous as a week sunbathing on vacation. While I am working on a new presentation of this landmark 1993 article telling that story by Vicky Monks, here is the old one. Malcolm Gladwell, formerly of the Washington Post, has been just …