Help Wanted: Investigative Reporter
Fast, accurate, experienced writer needed. Long hours. Leadership skills, phone skills, accuracy and attention to detail a must.
Note to Readers: This mailing is from Planet Waves FM on Substack, not from Planet Waves the astrology website. — efc
Kingston, NY, Sept. 4, 2022
Dear Friend and Reader:
If you were a skilled and experienced reporter, writer or editor, with many publications to your credit, would you reply to the help wanted ad above, and try to get the job?
This week, I p…