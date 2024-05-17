How SUNY students won system-wide South African divestment
Introducing Jane McAlevely, (then) student president and SUNY trustee who organized the effort. In our time, the foundational issue is trust. How much of sexuality is really about projection?
Go To New Program
As students raise the issue of transparency and ethical investing by the university, Planet Waves FM revisits the era when students won divestment from South Africa’s apartheid regime for the entire SUNY system.
The Spectrum’s May 7 editorial
Jane McAlevey on Democracy Now! See second player for longer interview.