Tonight I have the second star-studded installment of virus huggers boldly making their case, in including an encore from Dr. Joe Mercola and Suzanne Humphries saying critics of virus theory should be silenced. I also respond to Del Bigtree, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Jane Ruby, not Dr. Derrick Broze, and the eminent sage and oracle, Mme. Katherine Austin Fitts.

I’m also joined by Dr. Mark Bailey for a discussion about a new book by the dropout Kiwi doctors (Mark and Sam). It is available in e-book, Kindle, paperback and hardback versions (hardback from Lulu.com only).

And I elaborate on Jon Rappoport’s recent discovery about the Prozac-gender dysphoria connection. Did you know that merely having sexual feelings can make you seem like a “predator”? Let’s take a good look at that one — and leave it behind.

To Mercola Press Team, and they have not replied.

To Whom it May Concern at the Mercola.com Press Team:

I am Eric Coppolino, a senior producer for Pacifica Radio’s Planet Waves FM program.

In a recent video with Dr Suzanne Humphries, Dr. Mercola said that people who talk about the nonexistence of viruses should be “silenced.”

See at about 36 minutes.

We consider that news. Much of the history of covid involved silencing people, or attempting to do so.

Does Dr. Mercola mean “silenced” in the Sicilian sense (someone who sleeps with the fishes), or de-platformed, or censored some other way? Does he mean a legal gag order?

Is he really publicly calling for censorship instead of open discussion?

I am looking forward to your response.

Very truly yours,

Eric F. Coppolino

Senior Producer

Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio