Dr. Mark Bailey: 'The Final Pandemic', PWFM interview with Eric Francis

Team Bailey has produced a new book, called The Final Pandemic. It's an easy-to-follow exploration of the sham of virology and the theory of contagion.
Eric F Coppolino
Feb 27, 2024
Good evening from New York —

Mark Bailey and Eric Francis of Planet Waves FM discuss the brand new book by Team Bailey, The Final Pandemic. This is a suitable-for-beginners, not scary, medium-short eBook about what virology is and is not.

In the conversation, we break down the basic salient points. It’s a great starting point if this issue has your attention. It seems complicated; in truth it is not.

Here’s how to order:

https://drsambailey.com/the-final-pandemic/

This interview is a production of Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return

