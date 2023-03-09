Indiana testing of E. Palestine soil finds every dioxin and furan analyzed for — 10 varieties
Indiana tested incoming waste soil for a diversity of chlorinated dioxins and dibenzofurans and found every one they looked for. But the governor claims the levels are acceptable.
By ERIC F. COPPOLINO | Planet Waves FM
INDIANAPOLIS, In. — Analysis of contaminated soil originating from East Palestine by the State of Indiana has confirmed the presence of every dioxin and dibenzofuran the lab looked for. This includes tetrachlorinated dioxins (TCDD) and furans (TCDF), the most toxic chemicals known to medical scie…