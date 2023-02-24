New PWFM tonight: East Palestine is Everywhere
I am planning a new edition of Planet Waves FM that should post well before its 10 pm scheduled time. This letter contains important resources.
Dear Friend and Listener:
Please pardon any typos or bad links, I am working fast.
Good afternoon. I am planning a new edition of Planet Waves FM for tonight. The program usually posts well ahead of its scheduled 10 pm time.
There is a town hall meeting in East Palestine tonight where Erin Brokovich is expected to be speaking. We wil…