Dear Friend and Reader:

Finally, some news about the chronology. Master proofreader Alison Ogden is slowly going through the document fixing all of the spacing errors added when we translated from Microsoft Word into Pages for Mac. The reason this has to be done manually is because the grafted-together words are not recognized as such by Spellcheck.

We are good out to about August 2020 and the rest are percolating through.

Here is Chronology Version 5.0.3.4. Collect them all.

The One, the Only, the Original: The Chronology

That’s correct, ladies and gentlemen — nobody else bothered. There were some timelines at the beginning (all we know of, included at the front of the Chiron Chronology). It’s not that I’m so visionary; it seemed like the thing to do. And being involved in astrology, we at Planet Waves routinely investigate what time this or that happened. Being daykeeper was a natural extension of my job.

For those new to the project, the Chronology is the one, the only and the original sorting out of events day by day related to the “covid” scenario. It began as Covid19 News, a daily news aggregation blog that ran for 1,185 days starting March 3, 2020.

Note, the front of (now retired) Covid19 News contains links to my best articles about the crisis, from the pre-Substack days.

Covid Goes All the Way Back to 2006, Earlier if You Count AIDS

While we were doing that, we went back in time to 2006 and located many events that predicted or prepared for the 2020 crisis. As our contact network expanded, we got better and better entries. This is the only document of its kind in existence, weaving together mainstream news, alternative news, scientific papers and citizen journalism.

There are some references to the eerily similar AIDS crisis, though we do not attempt an integrated timeline. I am sure some choice events could be added, especially focusing on the development of the PCR.

Anyway, just what happens along the covid trail makes much more sense when you see the events as they play out in order. January and March 2020 are especially revealing, and October 2019 is plain shocking.

And About Oct. 6, 2020

I am aware of a strange confluence of events on Oct. 6, 2020 and have been in a couple of dialogs about that. I would like to make a very good entry for that day, so if we were corresponding, please reply or otherwise get in touch.

I am aware that others may have other contributions of events on specific dates, and if you would like to help, I would love to hear from you. If you have sent one any time the past year, please get in touch and let’s get it in.

Your Paid Subscriptions Fund the Chronology

This is more than a Substack. Your subscriptions support the Chronology, the Planet Waves FM program, photojouranism scholarships, and much else. Our investigative team is ready to move on a moment's notice.

