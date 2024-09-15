Early evening at North Lake. Photo by Eric.

Welcome to The Next Planet Waves FM. Tonight's program is for the Pisces Full Moon and partial lunar eclipse, conjunct Neptune, Tuesday, Sept. 17 (released early). My topics will all consider the polarized nature of the astral plane, of which digital consciousness is a manifestation. Shri Yantra Studio continues with a discussion of the turning toward, the turning away: why exactly is the notion and existence of ‘woman’ so controversial? All music by Vision Quest. All poems by Eric Francis.

Vision Quest is Eric Francis, Daniel Grimsland and Daniel Marc.

Visit our Soundcloud.

Planet Waves FM is a production of Chiron Return and Pacifica Radio.

Velocity Girl and Book of Blue. Photo by Eric.

Chart for the Pisces Full Moon