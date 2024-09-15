Planet Waves FM :: Full Moon Door
Tonight's program is for the Pisces Full Moon conjunct Neptune, which is a partial lunar eclipse. I discuss the nature of the astral plane, of which digital consciousness is part — and much more.
Welcome to The Next Planet Waves FM. Tonight's program is for the Pisces Full Moon and partial lunar eclipse, conjunct Neptune, Tuesday, Sept. 17 (released early). My topics will all consider the polarized nature of the astral plane, of which digital consciousness is a manifestation. Shri Yantra Studio continues with a discussion of the turning toward, the turning away: why exactly is the notion and existence of ‘woman’ so controversial? All music by Vision Quest. All poems by Eric Francis.
Vision Quest is Eric Francis, Daniel Grimsland and Daniel Marc.
Planet Waves FM is a production of Chiron Return and Pacifica Radio.
Chart for the Pisces Full Moon
The often cruel and narcissistic behaviour I see is encapsulated when you see women posing for selfies. In that moment there is no warmth or connection just a shot to look good.
Hi Eric, I like what you’re exploring here about the history of feminism. Until recently I had no idea how destructive this ideology was. Had simply wanted the freedom to express myself, not to castigate men.
It is so upsetting to hear how unappreciated men feel. Personally I find men to be beautiful humans and am surrounded by incredibly fine men in my life. Not as partners but as friends in my community.