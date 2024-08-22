File photo.

Combined Wire Services

SNOTSDALE, AZ — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ended his presidential campaign here today, telling his supporters that he was relieved to finally distance himself from “the ridiculous lab leak theory” about which he has sold millions of books.

He has had one of the more intriguing third-party campaigns in a generation. Nobody even remembers the campaigns of Ross Perot, John B. Anderson or Ralph Nader, all of whom tried to compete with the intractable American two-party system.

“I couldn’t stand it,” he said. “But this is politics, I just had to keep up the charade. I am pleased to finally say that there was no lab leak from anywhere. But we knew we couldn’t sell books or my presidency on the claim that this or any virus does not exist,” he added.

“My supporters, donors and constituents are virus huggers. They are gaga for viruses.”

He has thrown his support behind renegade no-virus doctor Tom Cowan of Hudson, New York, who is not even running for president.

The Wuhan lab sure looks frightening.

Top Writers Designed Lab Leak Narrative

Kennedy’s recent book The Wuhan Coverup purports to document the deep-cover operation that was the release of a virus he now admits never existed. “Man, we had fun writing that ‘red dawn’ chapter, with Charles Cumming, Alan Furst and Celia Farber in my living room coming up with the scenario,” Kennedy said.

There was even a brief telephone call to Stephen King, who wrote one of the most memorable lab-leak plague novels in history, The Stand. King is reported to have said of the plot on a conference call, “It works for me.”

But Kennedy said he was happy to be disabused of this fictional narrative. “You know I’m a man of science. So let’s talk science. SARS-CoV-2 was made up in a computer and does not exist in nature. You cannot catch a case of MN908947.”

His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, an architect of what is called the 4th Industrial Revolution, told reporters, “I’m an expert in the zone where computing technology meets biology. I can tell you that the so-called covid virus is a pile of bad computer code. It’s a fake sequence that has never been shown to match a virus, come from a virus, cause any disease or be contagious. This is called in silico. It exists in computer memory only. It’s a virus of the mind — the most effective kind.”

Emergency response at the Wuhan market, January 2020.

Built His Whole Campaign on the Lab Leak

Kennedy said that he worked with his writers on A, B and C versions of the central narrative that eventually became his campaign.

Version A was the hypothetical, AI-generated virus that the writers thought kids too young to vote would love. But the writers agreed that most adults would think the “no virus” position was crazy.

Version B was a natural origin story that he said could be compelling but lacked a villain intriguing enough to sell books and movie tickets — and motivate voters.

“We rejected this plot because it wasn’t rebellious enough,” he said. “It’s the one that The New York Times endorses, and you know how that newspaper is the cure for insomnia. Plus, Fauci is all over the Wuhan wet market.”

But version C had all the right plot elements: secret conspirators, evil government operatives, late night meetings, early-morning phone calls, brilliant Chinese scientists, international betrayals and stunning security breaches — and the potential to become a hit TV program.

“We were in discussions with Netflix about turning my campaign into a series about how I busted the deep state and saved the world,” Kennedy said in an exclusive interview on Wednesday evening. “They are still looking at the scripts we sent over.”

Charles Eisenstein speaks in Kingston, NY on August 21, 2024. Photo by Eric Francis.

Virus Deception Was Endorsed by Charles Eisenstein

The lab leak deception had the blessing of Charles Eisenstein, who for a while served as the Kennedy “campaign philosopher.”

“The story made emotional contact with people’s need to have their suspicions confirmed, and found a home with their preexisting belief that they had been duped,” the Harvard-educated New Age guru told reporters gathered in Kingston, New York on Thursday morning.

“When you want to sell someone something, you have to work with what they are already carrying around,” Eisenstein said. “You pack it with some existing baggage and then you get a result. They carry it for you, like a bell boy.”

Eisenstein was a shoe salesman before he became a public intellectual. He has pushed a wide diversity of other goods, from real-estate speculation to feminine hygiene products. “If you can sell one thing, you can sell another. The lab leak was a pushover,” he said.

Kennedy to Gardasil Lawyers: There is No HPV Virus

Kennedy is one of the lead attorneys on the Gardasil Multidistrict Litigation against Merck Pharmaceutical that is expected to go to trial in early 2025. This is a nationwide federal lawsuit that consolidates the cases of some 100 young girls and women who were injured or killed by a vaccine for venereal warts.

The so-called vaccine still pulls in $1.5 billion a year in sales, and is Merck’s most profitable product. This, despite the thousands of severe injuries and deaths inflicted on young women around the world every year.

“Most people don’t know that I’m working on this this case,” he told reporters in a press gaggle after today’s announcement. “For two years, I’ve been negotiating behind the scenes to get the virus question into discovery with Merck execs,” he said.

“The key to winning this case is to get the documents related to the issue of why Merck thinks there’s even a virus to inoculate against,” Kennedy said.

“They know all they have is in silico. They know this HPV phantom doesn’t really exist. If that came out, it would be game over for Merck and its vaccine.”

However, he ran in into risk-aversion among his superiors.

“The lead attorneys at Wisner-Baum, who are managing the Gardasil MDL litigation, didn’t want to go there,” he said. “Everyone accepts that to inject millions of teenagers with a profitable shot that can turn them into zombies or dead bodies is perfectly understandable.

“But it’s considered crackpotish to do that if you know there is no virus. They don’t want to be seen by the jury as crazy for claiming that HPV does not exist.”

He added, “I understand that position perfectly.”