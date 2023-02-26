What must happen in and around E. Palestine: split sampling & analysis for dioxins and furans
The dioxin issue is not going away. It comes up at every community meeting, U.S. senators Vance and Brown have demanded testing, and the EPA is dodging the issue. Something has to give.
Link to new edition of Planet Waves FM
The Precautionary Principle Must Be Applied
THE DIOXIN ISSUE associated with the East Palestine train derailment of Feb. 3, 2023 is not going away. It is officially in play. Everyone who needs to knows about it.
The local region and the reading/viewing public is in…