What the world needs now is Pluto in Aquarius. An inventory of digital effects, from FE to C19
I had to put a night's sleep between wrapping Somewhere In Between and tonight's program, and here we are.
Here’s the new program.
Tonight’s program covers the strange new astrological situation and I suggest it’s just the thing we need. I also study the digital environment, including describing my recent adventure with Team Flat Earth, plus analysis of discussions among Robert Malone, Ivor Cummins and Doc Malic — three top “covid truth” presenters. In tonight’s music, I pierce through the Jazz Barrier. You’re invited to come along.
Just listened to the opening section of your program. Among many gems, a couple of things stood out for me:
1) Your comment that “art is a profound inner journey. Computers can’t do that.”
2) Your request for news of experiences of healthy group initiations. I’m part of such a group, Charles Eisenstein’s online community, the Sanity Project. Having participated in a small, toxic cult for over twenty years—it took deep soul-searching and the help of a loving therapist and several friends to help me extricate myself—I was skeptical at first. In part because Charles is a senior campaign advisor to RFK. I had a couple of exchanges with Charles on substack prior to joining his group regarding the scapegoating that certain of RFK’s supporters were dishing out to people like you, saying that if RFK truly wanted to “heal the divide,” he could start by healing the divide in his own health freedom movement. Charles was receptive to my comments.
I joined the Sanity Project because Charles was clear from the start that people who disagreed with him were welcome. And, after six months of increasingly active participation, I continue to feel welcomed and able to express my individuality in a group of mature people who care about something larger than themselves, namely the sorry state of affairs on our beloved planet earth. It’s been and continues to be a profoundly moving experience for me. I’ve made connections with other artists there who are committed to telling, as I am, the stories of those who have been marginalized during these years of pandemania.
The interview pieces you played were mind blowing. "I will deny deny to my death so as not to damage my reputation or standing in my community." So brave.
And Dr. Malone....I have heard him call bullshit on more than one occasion.
Not to mention he likes to sue people who disagree with him and call him out.
Regarding the PCR.....
I remember having some kind of paper – oh, wait I know what it was, it was the INSERT of the PCR test. I read every word, I looked up every scientific word I didn’t understand.
It talks about positive & negative results, and to any normal person who can read on a high-school level, it would be clear that what they were reading was filled with contradictions.
It basically said it can’t find sars cov 2, it can’t find flu, it was so clear and it also stated that
They DIDN’T HAVE THE VIRUS TO USE.
I sat at my computer, my 36 year old son was over, I read it to him. I said the virus wasn’t isolated. I said the PCR test doesn’t tell anything. It’s all bullshit.
He totally UNDERSTOOD what I was saying, but he wouldn’t accept it.
To this day, literally last week. When anyone in his household of 5 gets sick, they get tested.
My son recently went, he said he tested positive for the flu. He had fever, felt like shit, and took a couple of doses of TamiFlu and felt completely better, and the next day got on a plane to go to Mexico for a quick vacation with the 6 and 4 year old.
There is no way he had the “flu”. This family is in high stress all of the time, they overbook activities, they don’t eat truly healthy foods. There are a myriad of reasons why someone’s body is detoxing in that house all the time.
But think about this. If you're kids are in school, you have the responsibility to test your kids when sick in order to NOT send them to school if they test + for Covid. Otherwise they run a fever, feel like shit, they take them to DR. they get antibiotics and as long as they are 24 hours into the antibiotics and fever free for 24 hours they send them to school.
NO ONE RESTS AT HOME IN BED anymore. They get them back out there ASAP. It is a shame.
Testing for this generation of people has become habitual, and intuition, gut, wisdom from older generations are unreliable for them. Test, test, test.
Of course, there is a section of parents who are into "natural" everything, who homeschool, don't vax, etc. But they are a small minority.
And, if that is the way you want to approach life, then you pretty much have to find your own community to live in. You cannot participate in lots of things if you don't vax.
Even your dogs. You can't board your dog or bring him for play dates at a day care w/out the vaccinations. Even Naomi Wolf was asking on Twitter recently about that, she has a puppy and now is thinking of not giving it any more shots, but realizing, no doggie daycare for you.