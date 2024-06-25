Tom Cowan, left, with Andy Kaufman at Arklight in Ghent, NY on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Eric Francis Coppolino / Planet Waves FM - Pacifica

Dear Friend and Listener:

Here is a little stroll down memory lane. One of the roles of Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM has been to chronicle events associated with the “pandemic” scenario.

We did this with the hybrid projects Covid19 News and the chronology.

However, I worked in physical space as much as possible, documenting as many events as I could get to. It’s necessary for those who consider themselves jouranlists to get up from their computer.

Recording Technician at Arklight

In November 2020, I was asked to be the recording technician at what was intended as an important event: rebel doctors Tom Cowan and Andy Kaufman would be speaking together for the first time at a place called Arklight in Ghent, NY.

It may not seem like much now, but for me personally it was a significant turning point. On that day, with gatherings still illegal, I was still unsure whether there was a virus circulating. I knew the problems with the PCR tool being used as a test, but I was still uncertain about the existence of a virus.

Questioning that was a big step to take. It still is for many people. It turns out to be pretty easy to sort, and now the work has been done and confirmed.

The Virology Underground

On Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, about 100 people gathered at the unusual large, round, hand-built home of Dale Hartka, which came to be known as Arklight. There were no markings on the driveway; the location was somehow not in GPS; phones had to be left in the car.

The speakers were Cowan and Kaufman.

I thought of this as the Virology Underground. How radical! People gathering to discuss medical science! It’s not the ‘60s anymore…

After the insanity that began in March — nearly nine months of social distancing, masking, shutdowns of businesses, closings of schools and colleges, empty streets, sanitizing shopping carts and subway cars, etc., people wearing gloves and goggles and the rest of it — suddenly everyone was gathered like nothing special was happening. It was quite amazing, for something so ordinary.

Ladies, Gentlemen, Children of All Ages

Men and women of all ages, boys and girls, little babies, dogs (and cats hiding in upstairs rooms) were sitting in an audience, interacting without any concerns whatsoever: no masks, no distancing, lots of people hugging and kissing their friends, all kinds of “breathing together,” sharing food at an ordinary (first class) potluck, and so on.

It was a shock to be around a LOT of people who were not worried about germs, and not worried for their kids, either. That was the thing: no anxiety at all.

While I attended as the recording tech (and photographer), part of my intent was to immerse my body into a crowd and see if I caught a disease. I was, at least, confident enough to ignore everything Anthony Fauci was saying and get amongst some people and see what happened.

Needless to say, I didn’t catch anything. For the following year, as I sorted out the issues, I kept going back to Arklight and asking if anyone ever did; they did not.

Eventually, with help, I pieced together the problems with germ theory.

With love,