The Sun at Southern Solstice exactly six months ago, at the Ashokan Reservoir, Ulster county NY. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good evening,

I return to Planet Waves FM tonight on the occasion of the Northern Solstice Full Moon, with tales of my travels (inner and outer), seeking some understanding of the mental climate under the wild influence of Neptune and Poseidon, and a quick look at news from the Missing Virus front.

And I’ve got a two-faceted Tantra Studio: one is an analysis of guilt and how it seems (or aspires) to rule the world; and holding a mirror to society’s gender mania, with the help of an astrological metaphor. I’ve just finished recording and both are distinctive. In the first, I assess embarrassment, shame and guilt from three perspectives: A Course in Miracles, Gestalt therapy and Tantra.

This will get its own player — please check for that later. For now, it’s in the third block starting at 1:27

Planet Waves FM is a mellow program not driven by any special agenda except a quiet, reflective place to hang out. I appreciate the presence of all listeners and visitors. Thank you to my contributors and subscribers for helping provide the basic resources to create and sustain the Planet Waves FM program, and facilitate the other many good works of Chiron Return — the chronology, mentorships, the investigative team, and more..

With love,