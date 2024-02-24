The spiritual implications of confronting an unpleasant truth: an unusual conversation with architect Richard Gage

The announcement for the new Planet Waves FM has been sent separately. This page covers my Richard Gage discussion only.
Good Morning from New York:
This is the video section of Friday’s Planet Waves FM. (I am currently on a Friday schedule; the weekend flexibility helps considerably in the management of my somewhat intricate production schedule.)
The conv…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.