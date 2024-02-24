Paid episode

The spiritual implications of confronting an unpleasant truth: an unusual conversation with architect Richard Gage

Perhaps the most unusual Richard Gage interview, the founder of AE-911 Truth discusses the emotional, psychological and spiritual blocks to "getting it" even when the evidence is clear.
Eric F Coppolino
Feb 24, 2024
The announcement for the new Planet Waves FM has been sent separately. This page covers my Richard Gage discussion only.

Good Morning from New York:

This is the video section of Friday’s Planet Waves FM. (I am currently on a Friday schedule; the weekend flexibility helps considerably in the management of my somewhat intricate production schedule.)

The conv…

Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
