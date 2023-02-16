We must demand dioxin tests in East Palestine and for many miles around
My coverage of the dioxin train wreck will continue tomorrow. Tonight, I have a public appeal: we must speak up on behalf of E. Palestine residents and demand proper testing after this calamity.
Update, Sat. Feb. 18 — We’ve been trying to determine who is responsible for the decision to dump and burn the vinyl chloride. First, EPA’s National Response Center was notified of the derailment and spill about two hours after it happened. So they are in a “knew or should have known” position regardi…