What this is about: interview with FOI grand master Christine Massey and investigative reporter Michael Bryant
I have a new edition of Planet Waves FM planned for tonight. My guests will be Freedom of Information Law grand master Christine Massey, and investigative journalist Michael Bryant.
Note to Readers — This mailing is from Chiron Return, which publishes the Planet Waves FM program as well as supporting the nonprofit investigative team. — efc
The interview is posted to its page on Planet Waves FM. The program will also include commentary about the internet and the jurisdiction of the United States,…