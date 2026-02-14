Be Your Valentine

Wherever you may be in the world, in the future, or in your state of mind. All hail Saturn in Aries.

Origami. Photo by Eric Francis.

Additional Resources

Beautiful Agony

Music for Masturbation by Vision Quest (on Soundcloud, feat Eric Francis & Daniel Grimsland)

The Rest of the Vision Quest Soundcloud by Vision Quest (on Soundcloud, feat Eric Francis, Daniel Grimsland and sometimes Daniel Sterinstein, Hektor Bee and Billy Riker)

From Self to Self: Masturbation as the Future of Sex from the Journal of Bisexuality, by Eric Francis, October 2008. Includes ideas for ritual play.

Book of Blue: Bare Essence — one year anniversary edition. Includes ideas for ritual play, especially between conjugal couples, and friends. This is not the Book of Blue but rather an outgrowth of it.

How To Be Your Own Lover by Eric Francis, c. 2005

Planet Waves Special Edition from November 2000

Letter of Recommendation from Lorraine Hutchins

Letter of Recommendation from Betty Dodson

Book of Blue Substack — Subscription is by request; I will reply and ask a little about you and your interest in my work.

Hump Day video by Miss Eaves — visual below.

Your subscription covers the basic costs of the doing show, as well as our other journalism efforts. All Founding Member subscribers to the program receive Inner Light - Inner Peace as my gift.

Carol is also a Betty Dodson graduate.