Update — Situation in Minneapolis
"Feds" in street clothes kill second civilian in Twin Cities. Updates will go in the comments. Essential Heather Cox Richardson video included.
Jan 25, 2026
Coverage from the Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Essential video — I consider Heather a reliable source, without an agenda other than reporting what she knows. She does make one mistake, which is that natural rights belong to everyone in the United States, not just citizens. It is the law of the land, not certain people.
