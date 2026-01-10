Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
The Great Wave
0:00
-3:01:20

The Great Wave

Tonight we look at the plague of violence that has characterized 2026 so far:, and the approaching Great Wave in Pisces and Aries, and the twin conjunctions.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Jan 10, 2026

This video has an overview of the charts used in this program.

Thanks for doing a little something to support the program. Pls subscribe below or tap the medallion above for a custom amount.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chiron Return, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture