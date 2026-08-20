Early release Starcast for Aug. 20, 2026

The South Woods, across the road from my home.

Here is early-release Starcast, the short-form podcast from Planet Waves. I cover the eclipse of the Moon that takes place Friday, Aug. 28. Without expecting to, I got into the history of Sedna and the tragedy of DDT and how it kills birds, which is my metaphor for “artificial intelligence.”

Planet Waves subscribers will receive today’s extended horoscope as well as my article on the anniversary of the “demotion” of Pluto and the creation of then newly-discovered Eris into a dwarf planet.

This is a very cool page from the Planet Waves archive that I did not know we even have. It includes the late 2012 series that will give you my sense of what was happening at the time; and it contains the article Stating the Ominous: Silent Spring at 50. I will go through those articles on at a time and life the paywall; the Silent Spring piece is now free.

I use the publication of this book to describe the nascent awareness of “the environment” just ahead of Sedna entering Taurus (for the next 60 years).

We are now in the very early days of Sedna in Gemini, which is about the mental environment (which we don’t admit exists); and the mental environment is stitched into the digital environment and the digital environment now has the equivalent of a factory pumping out lethal doses of the mental and intellectual toxin known as “artificial intelligence.”