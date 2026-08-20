Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Early release Starcast for Aug. 20, 2026
0:00
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Early release Starcast for Aug. 20, 2026

Wherein I talk about Sedna in Taurus and Earth consciousness and now Sedna in Gemini being about awareness of the mental environment
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
The South Woods, across the road from my home.

Here is early-release Starcast, the short-form podcast from Planet Waves. I cover the eclipse of the Moon that takes place Friday, Aug. 28. Without expecting to, I got into the history of Sedna and the tragedy of DDT and how it kills birds, which is my metaphor for “artificial intelligence.”

Planet Waves subscribers will receive today’s extended horoscope as well as my article on the anniversary of the “demotion” of Pluto and the creation of then newly-discovered Eris into a dwarf planet.

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves - Exploring the Planet and the Planets
By Eric Francis Coppolino

This is a very cool page from the Planet Waves archive that I did not know we even have. It includes the late 2012 series that will give you my sense of what was happening at the time; and it contains the article Stating the Ominous: Silent Spring at 50. I will go through those articles on at a time and life the paywall; the Silent Spring piece is now free.

I use the publication of this book to describe the nascent awareness of “the environment” just ahead of Sedna entering Taurus (for the next 60 years).

We are now in the very early days of Sedna in Gemini, which is about the mental environment (which we don’t admit exists); and the mental environment is stitched into the digital environment and the digital environment now has the equivalent of a factory pumping out lethal doses of the mental and intellectual toxin known as “artificial intelligence.”

Astrology Student Union
Substack email list for Astrology Student Union by Chiron Return.
By Eric F Coppolino

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