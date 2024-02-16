Now on Planet Waves FM :: Reiner Füllmich, Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Driving the virus narrative at all costs. But why?
Tonight's program — released early — ties together the threads of the Reiner Füllmich situation and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. driving the scifi Wuhan lab leak narrative till the pistons blow.
This week’s program is a culmination point of four years of work unraveling the 2020 pandemic scenario. It’s been an incredible week of revelations. It’s as if some strange fog is clearing. Thank you to the many people who have participated in the conversation on this Substack.
In this edition — released early — I pull together the threads on the “virus at all costs” campaign that is now underway. Why are the big players so intent on maintaining the virus narrative? And what has this got to do with why Reiner Füllmich is is accused of embezzlement from the Corona Committee? Additional resources are on the program’s Substack page, linked above.
Thank you to those who support Planet Waves FM and its role of calling the “truth movement” to task on basic issues of integrity and trust.
With love,
Interesting hearing Uwe Alschner a second time. Seriously, Fuellmich sounds like a Scientology op operating nationally within Germany, (per a German Scientology expert analyst) using tactics on the real estate fraud case in which he defended the "Church of Scientology" which were similar to the ones used re the Corona Investigation Committee. And the US Scientology person asking about him too. Also good to again hear Fuellmich's presentation on CHD TV re the PCR test, getting it thoroughly wrong, failing to go for the jugular re the fraud core of tat test, the lack of provenance for the primers used to supposedly identify SARS-CoV-2, his notions of "live virus vs dead virus" (as if the alleged virus existed at all, as if there were true positives,...) and his erroneous assertion that Corman-Drosten recommended 45 cycles for the test, when that paper did not even mention a critical cycle threshold, one of the points which was brought up in the challenge to that paper.
You said it well, Eric, both around 18:00 as well as 1:03:00. The mainstream of the "health freedom movement," particularly the celebrity core -- Del Bigtree, RFK Jr, Meryl Nass, J.J. Couey, (add Doctors Kory, McCullough, Malone,..., Steve Kirsch,...), the Virus Pushers Against Clotshots brigade - -is playing the role of maintaining the central lie of the entire Operation: :"there is a virus." Right, everything is fake, but there is a real and dangerous virus out there that gets people sick.
And now, Mark Crispin Miller, who gets his info about Fuellmich from Fuellmich spokesperson Else Sheder, whom you interviewed and found extremely short on knowledge, has come out in full support of Fuellmich. just as he supported RFK Jr a year ago when he clung to the "Pandemic"/"COVID-19"/"SARS-Cov-2” plus "bioweapon" story.
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/now-that-theyve-smeared-kidnapped
Did anyone else find those Corona Committee hearings very stagey and low on substance? Maybe it felt like going through the motions for all those who were all caught up on the multiple scams.
I can’t say I have a decisive take on the Reiner character’s position on the COVID role-playing boardgame , because he seems to be playing a few parallel games simultaneously, like a lot of players. Now the plot thickens even more with this Scientology Psy-op potential. Every time some internal rebellion is mounted on the board, my own tokens take a while to settle into place - in the groundless indeterminacy of the field. You do a very good job of keeping us up to date and ready to be momentarily dislodged, at a moments notice, which I appreciate.