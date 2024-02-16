Reiner Füellmich, via Infowars

This week’s program is a culmination point of four years of work unraveling the 2020 pandemic scenario. It’s been an incredible week of revelations. It’s as if some strange fog is clearing. Thank you to the many people who have participated in the conversation on this Substack.

In this edition — released early — I pull together the threads on the “virus at all costs” campaign that is now underway. Why are the big players so intent on maintaining the virus narrative? And what has this got to do with why Reiner Füllmich is is accused of embezzlement from the Corona Committee? Additional resources are on the program’s Substack page, linked above.

Thank you to those who support Planet Waves FM and its role of calling the “truth movement” to task on basic issues of integrity and trust.

