“55 Samples of Artificial Interpretations” by Lanvi Nguyen. These are previously published phony images of what the coronavirus is supposed to look like — necessary because nobody has ever seen a real one.

Apropos of the exciting revelations of the past week, I’m looking for podcast clips, samples and examples of virus pushers insulting or dismissing the missing virus position. I’m interested especially in one I’ve heard about many times involving leading intellectuals and moral standard-bearers James Corbett and Whitney Webb laughing at the idea.

Please post URLs into the comments area below. And please include a time stamp if possible. Imagine them all strung together in compilation form, or responded to one at a time. Written examples welcome too. Please cite specific quotations.

For my readers who have not followed this discussion, and who may still think it’s a little strange, I would refer you to two articles below that sort out the issues in a clear and straightforward way. Give it a chance — you may find that suddenly everything pops into focus.

Best of “Missing Virus” posts…the first one breaks down all of the key issues and history.

