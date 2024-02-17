Special request: seeking samples of presenters dismissing the 'missing virus' position
A fun crowd-sourcing project and open discussion. Let's rock.
Good morning from Philadelphia,
Apropos of the exciting revelations of the past week, I’m looking for podcast clips, samples and examples of virus pushers insulting or dismissing the missing virus position. I’m interested especially in one I’ve heard about many times involving leading intellectuals and moral standard-bearers James Corbett and Whitney Webb laughing at the idea.
Please post URLs into the comments area below. And please include a time stamp if possible. Imagine them all strung together in compilation form, or responded to one at a time. Written examples welcome too. Please cite specific quotations.
For my readers who have not followed this discussion, and who may still think it’s a little strange, I would refer you to two articles below that sort out the issues in a clear and straightforward way. Give it a chance — you may find that suddenly everything pops into focus.
Thank you for particpating.
with love,
Excuse my English - Brazilian talking here.
I can't imagine a room, maybe in the CIA, where a meeting takes place with Corbett, Webb, Big Tree and others, being briefed by the commanding officer. How does gatekeeping actually work, then? I started back in 2001 with John Pilger, Robert Fisk, Chomsky, Amy Goodman etc, even Alex Jones (god forbid) and they were the revelers of this grand conspiracy behind everything that made me so excited. Little that I knew, they all became gatekeepers and a new layer was revealed below that apparent "truth" layer. Layers of "kind-of-truths"?? Corbett exposed Chomsky as a gatekeeper. And now HE is a gatekeeper. So, how does this work and how many layers are there? Fortunately Kaufman, Cowan, Massey, Baileys, Lanka etc are still good, which is a relief, but for how long?
The non-virus thing is so obvious and simple that, in my view, the issue is the cult mentality we were all born into(?). For Corbett, non-virus is the same as flat earth and reptilians. Corbett thinks people "believe" the virus doesn't exist, which shows that he, while almost brilliant in many other subjects, like Chomsky, is indeed a gatekeeper, like Chomsky. It's like Scientology. This cult thing is much more important and powerful than people think, I think. I see mentions of it, but in passing, when it's THE thing that keeps everyone incapable of seeing the obvious, and locked in the belief that viruses are real. Some deep psychological personal aspects are attached to the mainstream "story" (about everything) and if you take that from them, they fall. They fall all the way (like Oedipus). So they reject it like their lives depend on it - and psychologically it does.
So, Eric, you think the spell is breakable with leading intellectuals? Simple folks are much easier, but these guys..?
Sorry for the long comment. I should've written a post.
Meryl Nass: The "No Viruses exist" cult has been out in force lately
"I cannot say who is driving this. It is infantile. People who have never looked through a microscope, and a few who have, but misinterpreted what they saw, relentlessly spread their pseudo science mixed with venom on twitter. Why does this fairytale keep growing new legs? It makes sense that a few true believers are being used; perhaps they have been encouraged that they will be mankind’s saviors if we all just stop believing in those viruses. ...Have none of these pseudo-scientists ever had a cold?"
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/the-no-viruses-exist-cult-has-been
Vernon Coleman - his no-virus rant is now gone but there are quotes here:
https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/a-response-to-dr-vernon-coleman
Robin Monotti's "NOTICE":
" t would take a lifetime or two, and to me the result is also a foregone conclusion, so I have no interest in this exercise, nor the time for it...This is a very dangerous position to promote publicly, for the health of others."
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1692870149580243216
Kirsch:
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/settling-the-virus-debate-challenge
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/do-you-know-why-they-never-want-a
McCullough:
"So, the next time someone at a cocktail party says “COVID-19 is a hoax, the virus has never been isolated,” show them some of these works of art!"
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/electron-cryotomography-of-sars-cov?r=17h73c
Bigtree 1 minute rant: "you want Tony Fauci to walk off scott free!"
https://twitter.com/polybadger/status/1634006881080410119
JLW: no virus is ridiculous, page 2:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/James-Lyons-Weiler-2022-10-PACKAGE.pdf
calls us "virus deniers" page 2:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/James-Lyons-Weiler-2023-03-19-PACKAGE-1.pdf
Latypova says I'm in a "camp", so can't function
https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/virus-questions-sasha-latypova-hop
D Martin calls no-virus a distraction:
https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/virus-fois-canadian-food-inspection
J Corbett and Broze:
James filed an FOI for isolated terrain:
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid033mot4ZMv1kpeJmspda8DAi6vsTfzkFZQKB4woSq5WPJe4BYRiAQTH8cTp8a9Vuhpl&id=100084768107639