An Alien Among Us?

This is my first pre-planned drone shot — one that i worked for, and had to try a number of times. These hay bails are at the edge of a field about half a mile behind my porch.

Female Orgasm Segment - as stand-alone…

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Transcript of my direct exchange with Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Del Bigtree is Totally Tripping Balls

Why is Robert F. Kennedy Running from the Missing Virus Problem?

A Farewell to Virology by Mark Bailey and my Mark Bailey Interview from 11/22

My Pitch to the Argument

Humans are tool-making animals and McLuhan and others have demonstrated that we become like our extensions; they create capacities and mental frame alterations that humans then move into and develop, which changes us. Technology shapes self-concept, relationships and society in unexpected ways. (Social media is a prime example, which we now know was engineered.)

I’ve listened to hundreds of interviews about the impact of A.I. and they are all missing one angle: what it has already done to us that we are experiencing now. The effects and impact are always projected into the future, as potential consequences. In my view, the effects are happening and apparent now, in attitudes, values, self-concept, body-concept, an accelerating relationship crisis, bizarre expectations in relationships, increasing militarism and tolerance for war.

We are living in accelerating insanity, imagining that the constant interaction with A.I. will shape society in the future, or lead to apocalypse or utopia in the future — and the discussion of what it has done, and is doing, is left out of nearly EVERY discussion I’ve heard.

Because the effect is simultaneous with the cause, this is not provable like a cat knocking a bottle cap off of the table. You cannot “catch it on camera.” This is a philosophical discussion. But the effect is demonstrable through observations, circumstantial evidence, and examples from previous generations of print and electrical media. A.I. has jumped out of the lab, and into our minds, where it now resides at a high cost.

Eric F. Coppolino

Senior Producer - Investigations

Pacifica Radio - Planet Waves FM, Kingston

(845) 337-5095 - cell

“The body is everywhere assaulted by all of our new media, a state which has resulted in deep disorientation of intellect and destabilization of culture throughout the world. In the age of disembodied communication, the meaning and significance and experience of the body is utterly transformed and distorted.” — Eric McLuhan

The Argument Replies Hi Eric, Very interested in this phenomenon broadly but this pitch lacks the sort of specificity we’d need to greenlight something. Thanks for reaching out,

Jerusalem My reply to Jerusalem I am pointing out an issue that is MISSING from all podcasts and articles. I just watched the interview with Kelsey. Spot on except she never once mentions the present human impact. That is specific. Nobody mentions the present human impact; even bringing up that issue will start the conversation. efc

The LEM. The film problem. The photographs and video…this doc is priceless.

Good morning. Here is my pitch, a shade longer than two paragraphs.