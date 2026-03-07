Planet Waves FM :: Does anybody need another West Asian massacre? Or a nuclear war?

Scene from Planet Waves Studio — photo at center is a gelatin print of Andy, Lou, Nico, her kid and the Velvets is by Billy Name, #2 of 40. The book is Ulysses by Joyce and the small photo is “American Flag in a Field of Milo, Kansas, 1998,” by me.

Good Evening —

Tonight we question the need and the motives for yet another massacre in West Asia that now involved 17 countries if you don’t count Russia supplying weapons to Iran.

I will do complete readings of the astrology of the commencement of the war in both Tel Aviv and Tehran.

This war now involves Iran, the U.S., Israel, England, Kuwait, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Italy, United Arab Emirates (UAE, which has seven little kingdoms where you can go skiing in the desert and drive a platinum Audi at any speed), Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan and Cyprus. Notice they are avoiding Sicily as they all know better, and nobody has heard of Corsica, so for the moment they are safe.

The No World Order by Sarah Kendzhor — essential reading

This was an “accidental chart” used in my original report.

Lou Reed at Cafe Figaro, Greenwich Village 1982. Photo by Waring Abbott.

And a Tribute to Lou Reed, b. March 2, 1942, Brooklyn (in the same hospital where I was born)

Tonight’s show includes my tribute to Lou Reed for getting me to quit my last job way back in 1989, and Lou’s astrology read by Lou himself as reported by Rob Norris of The Bongos.

"It's an overachievement of humanity to make the masculine and the feminine fuse as one and put that forth as your gender," Billy Name told me. "He did it not through sexuality but through including all phases of homosexual and heterosexual."

Rob, who was and I guess still is, bassist of The Bongos, was an original Velveteen and was at the infamous VU show at the Summit High School auditorium where all the sensible people left after the first song avoiding permanent hearing loss.

Rob, who I knew as a massage therapist and not a rocker, and as someone who made his own colloidal silver, was a backstage VU regular and got to know Lou and was able to provide Reed’s own interpretation of his natal chart in my 2013 tribute.

Rob like many musicians is SUCH a good writer…but says it’s too much work…he said he plays bass because it only has four strings and is therefore easier than guitar.

I was close with Billy Name, Andy’s sometimes b.f .and Lou’s good friend and official photographer at The Factory…Billy adopted me as his astrologer in 1995 when I was only months into my career.

He too was a devoted student of the esoteric arts and of self-knowledge. Billy was my main source into what was really going on in many places and times I missed…I considered him a trusted observer, who basically loved everyone. I have his copy of

Billy gave me a gelatin print of his photo of Andy Lou VU Nico at The Factory…which I framed in banana yellow…the book is Ulysses by Joyce…in the Planet Waves studio…photo at top.

