'See? You're just like me.'

Del Bigtree speaks at the Stonechurch Farm just outside of Hudson, New York Saturday at a health freedom event. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dateline: Hudson, New York — June 27, 2026

I ran into Del Bigtree, president of Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and host of The HighWire podcast, at a health freedom event near where I live today. This was at the Stonechurch Farm just outside of Hudson, New York.

I began by asking about his organization accepting money from anonymous donor-advised funds (DAFs) run by Vanguard and Fidelity brokerage firms, the for-profit arms of which have significant investments in vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna.

He said that the identity of donors giving money through DAFs had to remain “private.” He compared his accepting dark money to me posting astrology videos on my YouTube channel, saying that I am “crafting my dance with the devil” by selectively speaking about medical fraud issues on other outlets.

He said that if I use the world wide web or public airwaves for distribution of Planet Waves FM, “You too are owned by BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street.”

He once again called the well-documented missing virus problem a losing argument. Yet in his public presentation later, he said that he’d conceded that the 2020 crisis was planned in advance, a notion he said he had avoided until now. [I presented evidence of those plans on Planet Waves FM in 2021. “Event 201” is also well documented.]

Bigtree and fan, Hudson, NY. Photo by Eric Francis

Now Concerned About Globalism

Bigtree also said that he was now concerned with globalism as his primary issue. This seemingly missed the point that the most successful globalist maneuver in history was the (claimed) virus-based shutdown of the planet in 2020, followed by the (claimed) virus-based global mass injection campaign in 2021.

As he admitted on InfoWars in May of 2020, “SARS-CoV-II” has never been shown to exist, and none of the 224 health institutions around the world queried under Freedom of Information laws (including the CDC, the FDA and the EPA) can produce a study from anywhere in the world proving that it does.

I am presenting this interview without commentary other than this article. On the mini-player below, I’ve included Bigtree’s entire 50-minute public presentation in case you feel like listening.

We Need to Know More About ICAN’s Legal Successes

I propose some crowd-sourced research into what vaccine-related lawsuits ICAN has actually won; most are FOIA actions related to acquiring documents, and he said one was about the restoring the religious exemption in Mississippi. What role did ICAN actually play in the Mississippi religious exemption issue?

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Full Bigtree Presentation at Stonechurch Farm, June 27, 2026

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